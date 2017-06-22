Astoria 6-year old gets new 3D printed prosthetic thanks to OHSU

With a little help from a 3D printer, an Oregon Health & Science University surgeon and his team are sending a 6-year-old boy from Astoria on new adventures.

On Thursday, 6-year-old Jude Rochon was fitted for a new orange and black prosthetic hand made by a 3D printer. Rochon was born without part of his right arm and hand.

The final prosthetic arm and hand has been several months in the making and will allow Rochon to things like riding a bike or play certain sports. Things that posed a challenge before.

Doctor Albert Chi, a trauma surgeon at OHSU, and his team built two prosthetics for Rochon.

The cost of the prosthetic is about $50, much cheaper than the traditional ones.

Dr. Chi began the project as a philanthropic effort to help young growing kids who need a prosthetic.

“It is pretty moving, very moving,” Dr. Chi said. “This is what it is all about really, is just the family interaction and being able to have this experience. And Jude gave me a wonderful present today too, an Oregon State hat that I am proudly going to wear home today.”

Rochon’s parents see this as a great thing for the 6-year-old. They say as of late they have seen his confidence slide because he doesn’t have a right hand.

“Just seeing what it has done for Jude is already,” mom Alivia Rochon said. “Just anticipation and knowing that this is happening has given him such a boost in his confidence and it has been so fun to watch.”

Dr. Chi says he sees 3D printing technology as a trend that will likely take off in the medical fields as the tech continues to evolve.

