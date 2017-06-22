Driver pleads guilty to hit-and-run, possession of meth for crash injuring man in Vancouver

Car involved in hit-and-run crash in Vancouver in February. (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

A man pleaded guilty to charges of hit-and-run and possession of methamphetamine for a crash that led to the partial amputation of the victim's leg.

Joshua Allen Johnson, 31, pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

He was arrested in April in connection with the crash on Feb. 20.

Police said Johnson was driving a 2002 Nissan Sentra on Northeast 54th Avenue just before 2 a.m. when he hit 34-year-old Paul Adams.

Adams was in a coma for two weeks.

Adams told FOX 12 that Johnson called him in the hospital, apologized and said he planned to turn himself in.

When that didn't happen, the Clark County Sheriff's Office released a photo of Johnson and asked for the public's help tracking him down.

A probable cause affidavit states Johnson was driving with a woman in his car the night of Feb. 19 and into the early morning hours of Feb. 20 and they went to a warehouse where Johnson purchased methamphetamine prior to the crash.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 7.

Johnson is the son of Shaun Johnson, a woman who was sentenced to three years in prison for hitting Justin Carey at a school bus stop in Battle Ground in 2013.

Court documents stated Shaun Johnson had meth and THC in her system at the time of the 2013 crash and gave no indication to police that she had hit a person.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.