Police ID driver who died in fiery Hwy 26 crash near Madras; woman, 3 children rescued

A 68-year-old man died in a fiery crash on Highway 26 between Madras and Prineville, but a passing driver was able to rescue a woman and three children from the SUV.

Investigators said Michael Dennis Roach of Dallas, Oregon was driving west on the highway at around 5 p.m. Wednesday when he drove off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree on the south ditch easement.

An eastbound driver stopped immediately after the crash and was able to pull three children and a woman from the SUV.

The SUV caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames with firefighters arrived at the scene.

Roach was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was flown to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries and the children were taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. Updates on their conditions were not available Thursday.

The crash and car fire started a grass fire in the area. The Bureau of Land Management sent eight crews to the scene to contain the fire.

