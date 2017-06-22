Police ID 26-year-old woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman with critical injuries in southeast Portland.

Emergency crews responded to Southeast 80th Avenue and Pine Street at 3:14 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the 26-year-old woman, who works at Hungry Heart Bakery, was on her lunch break and was taking a walk down 80th Avenue when she was hit.

Police said when the woman didn't come back from her break, a co-worker went down the street to look for her and came across her lying in the middle of the road and suffering from traumatic injuries.

The woman was identified by police Friday as 26-year-old Erin Catherine Brenneman of Portland. She remained in the hospital Friday with life-threatening injuries.

People who live in the area say they aren't sure how she was hit but they often see people drive through a stop sign that's covered by branches.

"Nobody ever stops at that intersection because the stop sign isn't well-placed," said Matias Brecher.

"When you come up to a four-way intersection, whether you have a stop sign or not, look both ways, slow down," said Lisa Baker.

Investigators said the driver left the scene. Police said they have not developed any information on the suspect vehicle in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Phil Maynard at 503-823-2216, phillip.maynard@portlandoregon.gov.

