Vet offers advice on keeping pets cool during weekend heat wave

While people around Portland might be stocking up on bottled water and sunscreen for their family, they shouldn’t forget about keeping a close eye on their pets during the weekend heat wave.

Even on a mild, 75-degree day, the inside of a car left in the sun can heat up to 100 degrees in just a few minutes.

With temperatures expected to hit triple digits Saturday and Sunday, experts say people should not leave pets in a parked car at all.

Doctor Ladan Mohammed-Zadeh with Dove Lewis Animal Hospital also said people need to make sure their pets have cool water and a cool place to rest inside.

She also said anyone taking their dogs out for a walk or a hike should give their pet water every time they take a drink, and if the animals slow way down or sit, pet owners need to get them out of the heat right away.

“They don’t have the same kind of sweating mechanism that people have,” Mohammed-Zadeh explained. “So when you might feel OK or slightly uncomfortable because it’s warm, they might be very uncomfortable because they’re not able to cool themselves, and of course they’re covered with hair.”

Mohammed-Zadeh added that a good way to cool down an overheated dog that won’t shock their system is just laying a cool, wet towel over their body.

The Oregon Humane Society also warns pet owners to be mindful of hot pavement, asphalt and other surfaces dogs may walk on, saying those hot surfaces could lead to pad burns on the animals.

