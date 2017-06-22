Air conditioning repair crews racing to get people ready for heat wave

As an air conditioning doctor of sorts, Joe Teach of Sunset Heating & Cooling spends his days making house calls and giving AC units checkups to make sure they’re ready for this weekend’s heat wave.

In southwest Portland on Thursday, Teach kneeled in front of Russ Hickman’s outdoor unit, clearing out debris and bugs first. Next, he checked the battery pack and refrigerant lines. But before you call Teach, he says to check out your filter.



“You want to check it monthly,” said Teach. “Make sure that it’s clean. Inspect the outdoor unit and make sure there isn’t any bushes or shrubs within 2 to 4 feet around the unit. If you have bushes or shrubs around the unit that can impede air flow.”



Hickman is glad he scheduled a routine maintenance visit weeks ago, long before we knew about the impending triple-digit temperatures. But Hickman isn’t convinced.



“I’m a little skeptical. I think it may hit 95 or 96, but 101 in June? That’s a stretch," he said.



Falk Hardware in Beaverton is one place that is freshly stocked with air conditioning units and fans. The AC units range from $129 to $329. Supervisor Anthony Flores is already getting calls from people anxious about making it through the weekend.



“How much they would be and we can give them a quote right there,” said Flores. “We are hoping they fly off the shelves with a lot of traffic coming in, a lot of customers."

For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.