Crews battle fire at Hillsboro recycling center

Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department Photo: Hillsboro Fire Department
Firefighters battled a fire that broke out at a Hillsboro recycling center Thursday night.

Hillsboro Fire Department responded to Far West Recycling Center, located at 6640 Southeast Alexander Street, on the report of a commercial fire.

Crews arrived to the recycling center just before 6 p.m. The fire was extinguished around 6:30 p.m.

Hillsboro Fire said 28 people were safely evacuated. A few people complained of smoke inhalation and are being treated.

No word on what caused the fire.

