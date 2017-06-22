Crews battle fire at Hillsboro recycling center

Firefighters battled a fire that broke out at a Hillsboro recycling center Thursday night.

Hillsboro Fire Department responded to Far West Recycling Center, located at 6640 Southeast Alexander Street, on the report of a commercial fire.

Crews arrived to the recycling center just before 6 p.m. The fire was extinguished around 6:30 p.m.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire. Calling for additional apparatus. PIO will be on scene shortly pic.twitter.com/rPIVKXDbhQ — Hillsboro Fire Dept (@HillsboroFire) June 23, 2017

Commercial fire is out.

All workers safely evacuated. A few complained of smoke inhalation of smoke inhalation. Being treated by Metro West. pic.twitter.com/Uzu4WTeNnA — Hillsboro Fire Dept (@HillsboroFire) June 23, 2017

Hillsboro Fire said 28 people were safely evacuated. A few people complained of smoke inhalation and are being treated.

No word on what caused the fire.

