How to build a DIY air conditioner

With temperatures expected to top100 degrees during this heat wave, many people around Portland will be turning on the air conditioning, even if they have made it themselves.

The staff at Falk Hardware True Value in Beaverton told FOX 12 building a DIY AC is a quick and inexpensive alternative for those without a regular air conditioner.

While they said it will not cool down a large room, it can help with a small one. Store employees said it only takes some ice, a drill and three items to build and AC cooler.

A medium sized Styrofoam cooler

A small electric fan (about 4 inches)

An “elbow” PVC pipe

The directions can easily be found online, and experts suggest buying bags of ice instead of using ice from your refrigerator. This should keep that appliance from heating up and defeating the purpose of the AC.

