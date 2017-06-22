Tips to make a home heat wave ready

While the upcoming heat wave will bring the full force of summer, experts say there are a few easy and inexpensive steps homeowners can take to make their houses ready for the hot weather.

One step is keeping the heat from getting into a home. The staff at Falk Hardware True Value in Beaverton told FOX 12 that keeping doors, windows and even blinds shut is a good first step to keeping the light and heat from the sun out of a house.

For some larger windows, they also suggested using car solar shields or foil over the windows to reflect out the heat. Adding weather stripping will also stop warm air from making its way into homes.

Portable fans can help, but they should be used strategically. The staff said to wait until the evening to use them to draw cooler air inside and to avoid placing them near windows during the day, where they would just circulate hot air.

Energy usage could spike as people reach for the air conditioning. Experts from PGE say that easy changes like switching to LED bulbs not only use less electricity but also give off less heat than traditional light bulbs.

They also suggest keeping a ceiling fan running to keep air circulating, using an accordion shade to block light and grilling outside to avoid using the stove or oven. Even opening the windows at night and moving the thermostat from 70 to 75 can lower utility bills by about $15 a month.

