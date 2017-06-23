Two alarm fire damages two homes in Milwaukie

A two alarm house fire in Milwaukie extended to the neighbors home Thursday evening.

Clackamas Fire District #1 was called out to a house fire in the 5000 block of Southeast Casa del Ray at 7:25 p.m.

When crews arrived they found one home with heavy fire coming from the back of the home, smoke coming from the attic and the neighbors home on fire.

Firefighters called a second alarm after they arrived.

Clackamas Fire District #1 said the ceiling to the home had to be pulled to extinguish the fire in the attic.

Around 7:40 p.m. firefighters had both homes under control.

All occupants from both homes were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

