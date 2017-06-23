Three Oregon Ducks selected in NBA Draft

Three Ducks players were selected in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday.

According to the University of Oregon, this is the first time that three Ducks were selected in the first two rounds of the NBA Draft

Forward Jordan Bell was chosen No. 38 overall by the Chicago Bulls, before begin traded to the Golden State Warriors.

Bull Market become a Golden opportunity for @1jordanbell pic.twitter.com/jnw0816MY3 — Oregon Basketball (@OregonMBB) June 23, 2017

Even though Bell was traded to Golden State, he is the first Duck to be drafted by the Bulls.

Bell averaged 10.9 points and 8.8 rebounds this season for the Ducks and is the career shot-block leader for the program.

With the 41st overall pick, the Atlanta Hawks selected guard Tyler Dorsey.

During the regular season, Dorsey averaged 14.6 points per game to go along with 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He shot nearly 47 percent from the field and 42 percent from behind the three point line.

Forward Dillon Brooks was selected 45th overall by the Houston Rockets. He was then traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brooks averaged 16.1 points per game for the Ducks during the regular season and helped lead Oregon to an undefeated mark at home that extended the NCAA-best active home win streak to 42 games.

The three selections on Thursday give Oregon 50 all-time NBA Draft picks.

