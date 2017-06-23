First responders preparing for busy weekend due to heat wave

Oregonians love to be in the sun, but paramedics said that can backfire.

The expected heat wave has emergency crews prepared to see many cases of heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat stroke and even hypothermia from swimmers jumping in water that’s far too cold.

Paramedic Amy Boyle with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue is gearing up for the record temperatures.

“If you’ve stopped sweating, you’ve become lethargic and you can’t participate, you’re weak, dizzy, nations and vomiting - those are all signs that you’ve gone past the limit, you need to get indoors, start cooling and potentially call 911,” said Boyle.

Boyle’s crew expects their calls to double during the heat wave.

“The worst case scenario is patients go into heat stroke, their neurology changes, they suffer seizures and potentially complete loss of consciousness,” said Boyle.

Boyle said most heat related injury calls come from the elderly and young athletes.

Emergency crews said swimmers are another big concern. Paramedics said their rescue boats are ready for a busy weekend. They warn that water in some areas is as cold as 55 degrees from all the water runoff.

