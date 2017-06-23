Portlanders brace for scorching weekend heat

Portland residents are doing what they can to stay cool as they brace for possibly record-breaking temperatures to hit the area this weekend.

Friday’s temperatures are expected to linger around 92 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory that will go into effect around noon.

Temperatures will soar into the triple digits over the weekend with a high of 100 expected on Saturday and 102 on Sunday.

Many people stocked up on fans and air conditioning units. Prices for freestanding and window units can vary from $129 to $329.

The expected heat wave has emergency crews prepared to see many cases of heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat stroke and even hypothermia from swimmers jumping in water that’s far too cold.

Some HOT weather is headed our way. Plan for sunny skies and daytime highs to hit 92 degrees today.

Paramedics would like the public to know the signs if someone is suffering from the intense heat.

“If you’ve stopped sweating, you’ve become lethargic and you can’t participate, you’re weak, dizzy, nations and vomiting - those are all signs that you’ve gone past the limit, you need to get indoors, start cooling and potentially call 911,” said paramedic Amy Boyle with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Multnomah County officials will have cooling centers available on Saturday and Sunday at the following locations:

Multnomah County Walnut Park Building, 5325 NE MLK Jr. Blvd., Portland, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Multnomah County East Building, 600 NE 8th St., Gresham, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hollywood Senior Center, 1820 NE 40th Ave., Portland, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Clackamas County also has a list of cooling centers open for the public available online. For people living on the west side of the metro, Washington County has a list of locations, including some city libraries and Tualatin Hills Park & Rec facilities, where residents can find relief from the heat.

For those on the north side of the river, the city of Vancouver has many cooling locations. the Parks and Rec's community centers offer areas with Wi-Fi enabled areas to cool off at no cost, as well as pool facilities for a small fee. More cooling options are available on the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency's website at CRESA911.org.

Experts recommend drinking plenty of water, staying out of the sun as much as possible and wearing sunscreen during outdoor activities.

Veterinarians would also like to remind pet owners to not leave their pets in parked cars in this weather and to be aware of hot pavement, asphalt and other surfaces.

