Crews respond to gas leak report at Nike campus; carbon monoxide detected

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called to the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton Friday morning to investigate a possible gas leak.

Firefighters said the call came in around 6:30 a.m.

TVF&R said people reported smelling natural gas in the Bo Jackson Fitness Center.

People were evacuated from the center, but no haze or flames were seen and no injuries were reported.

Nike security crews said everyone exited the building before fire crews arrived at the scene.

NW Natural gas responded to the reported smell and TVF&R found no readings of natural gas in the building. Crews only detected carbon monoxide.

Nike maintenance crews said the center's boiler had issues a couple weeks ago and believe it caused the smell Friday.

The building will remain under review until personnel can fix the issue.

