Fireworks season opens in Oregon

Fireworks season is officially here, but Oregon fire officials would like to remind locals that there are restrictions when it comes to purchasing fireworks.

Legal sales of fireworks officially opened June 23, meaning individuals can now buy fireworks at permitted retailers and stands.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal said the fireworks must meet state and city standards.

Oregon law prohibits the sale of any firework that flies into the air, explodes, or travels more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground.

Fireworks are also illegal on all Oregon beaches, in parks and campgrounds.

If you are going to light a firework, fire officials recommend lighting it on a non-flammable surface like concrete or asphalt. Firework enthusiasts should also keep a bucket of water or a garden hose on hand.

Firefighters would like to remind families to be aware of their children when igniting fireworks.

Oregonians can be fined up to $500 for being in possession of any illegal fireworks. Offenders can also be arrested.

Visit PortlandOregon.gov for more information on fireworks sales.

