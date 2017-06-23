2017 Festival of Balloons kicks off in Tigard

View of festival from AIR 12 Friday morning

The warm temperatures didn’t stop hot air balloon enthusiasts from taking to the skies for the 2017 Festival of Balloons in Tigard.

The event kicked off at 5:45 a.m. Friday morning with the launching of several balloons from Cook Park.

The Festival of Balloons features delicious food, drinks, vendors, activities and, of course, hot air balloons.

It's heating up quick at the Tigard Hot Air Balloon Festival! Time to stay cool! #Slushie #OregonStrawberry pic.twitter.com/yqgisMekf0 — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) June 23, 2017

Hot weather can be an issue when flying a balloon. Several pilots participated in a test launch Thursday morning to prepare for the three-day festival.

I don't know how I feel about the the Flying Purple People Eater balloon #ItsSmilingAtMe #HotAirBalloons pic.twitter.com/3LM7m6vPXL — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) June 23, 2017

The event runs through Sunday. Learn more at TigardBalloon.org.

