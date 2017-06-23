2017 Festival of Balloons kicks off in Tigard - KPTV - FOX 12

2017 Festival of Balloons kicks off in Tigard

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) -

The warm temperatures didn’t stop hot air balloon enthusiasts from taking to the skies for the 2017 Festival of Balloons in Tigard.

The event kicked off at 5:45 a.m. Friday morning with the launching of several balloons from Cook Park.

The Festival of Balloons features delicious food, drinks, vendors, activities and, of course, hot air balloons.

Hot weather can be an issue when flying a balloon. Several pilots participated in a test launch Thursday morning to prepare for the three-day festival.

The event runs through Sunday. Learn more at TigardBalloon.org

