Mark Wahlberg is back in the latest “Transformers” movie.

"Transformers: The Last Knight" is supposed to be the final film directed by Michael Bay, but a spinoff of the series is now in the works.

MORE's Tara Hitchcock was in London to talk to the cast and to learn about the Oregon connection to the franchise.

The film is in theaters now.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.