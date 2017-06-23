Hydration awareness key during excessive heat

The Portland metro area is expected to brace for lots of sunshine with a heat wave in the weekend forecast, so staying cool and healthy are essential.

Friday marked National Hydration Day, which serves as a reminder that being out in the summer heat should include drinking plenty of fluids.

OCPD prepares for the heat. Trying to keep our officers hydrated while on patrol. #ocpd pic.twitter.com/PQuH3xeObN — Oregon City Police (@OCPolice) June 23, 2017

While humans need water, the Oregon Humane Society doesn’t want furry friends to be forgotten.

OHS advises pet owners to give their animals drinking water inside and outside. In addition to drinking water, OHS says a kiddie pool is great for dogs to splash and play in if pet owners’ have one.

