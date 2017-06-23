Grand jury rules deadly force justified in SE Portland officer-involved shooting

A grand jury has ruled that the use of deadly force was justified against a suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Portland.

Terrell Kyreem Johnson, 24, was shot and killed by Portland Police Bureau Officer Samson Ajir on May 10.

Investigators said Johnson was acting erratically and threatening people at the Flavel Street MAX Station.

Johnson ran from officers at the scene, first heading west on Flavel before turning around and running north on the MAX bridge across Johnson Creek.

Investigators said that when Officer Ajir got close to Johnson, Johnson displayed a utility knife, at which point Ajir fired his handgun multiple times, hitting Johnson.

The medical examiner determined Johnson died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives said that a utility knife was recovered from the scene and that none of the officers involved were using body cameras.

Johnson did not have a fixed address and his family said he had been struggling with drug addiction.

A grand jury returned a not true bill in the case Thursday, meaning, "the use of deadly force against Mr. Johnson was a lawful exercise of self-defense under the criminal law," according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

