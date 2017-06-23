Keizer armed robbery suspect calls police after seeing photos on Facebook

A Keizer armed robbery suspect called police after seeing surveillance photos posted on Facebook, according to police.

The Keizer Police Department asked for the public's help tracking down a suspect who brandished a gun and stole money from a man at Town & Country Lanes on Wednesday night.

Surveillance images were released Thursday afternoon showing the suspect and his car.

At 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Philip "Luke" Lo Bue called the Keizer Police Department and said he was the person in the images.

Officers said Lo Bue agreed to meet with a detective and wanted to "clear things up."

Lo Bue was interviewed and arrested on felony charges of robbery and burglary. The 2008 Honda Civic car from the surveillance image was also impounded. It will be processed for evidence after a search warrant is obtained.

Police said they received additional tips from the public that Lo Bue was the person in the surveillance images.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact Detective Ben Howden at howdenb@keizer.org or 503-390-3713.

