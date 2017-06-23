Humane society seeks adopters for dozens of kittens

One of the 50 kittens who arrived at OHS on Wednesday afternoon. Courtesy OHS.

It’s kitten season in Portland at the Oregon Humane Society, which has several new arrivals ready for adoption.

The humane society welcomed 50 kittens earlier this week and now has the most kittens it’s had so far this year.

OHS is urging locals interested in adopting to come by to meet the kittens at the shelter.

The new OHS residents all came from California shelters that were unable to place them in homes.

The kittens available for adoption are spayed/neutered and come with a microchip ID, collar OHS I.D. tag, initial vaccines, courtesy veterinarian exam, 30 days free PetPlan health insurance for Oregon residents and plenty of post adoption support.

Anyone interested in adopting from OHS can view available animals on the shelter’s online adoptable list.

OHS is located at 1067 NE Columbia Blvd. in Portland and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday.

