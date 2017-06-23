Hillsboro Hops push back weekend game times due to heat wave

The Hillsboro Hops have moved back the start times of this weekend's games due to expected triple-digit temperatures.

First pitch on Saturday will now be at 7:05 p.m. with Sunday's game starting at 6:05 p.m.

The games against Boise were originally scheduled to start two hours earlier.

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

The Hops announced that water stations, additional tents on the concourse and misters will be set up for the fans at Ron Tonkin Field.

The Portland Timbers previously announced that Sunday's match against the Seattle Sounders was moved from a 1 p.m. start time to 7:30 p.m. at Providence Park due to the heat wave.

