Bicyclist hit by driver, critically injured in Salem

A bicyclist was hit by a driver and critically injured on a Salem road Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the 3100 block of Turner Road Southeast at around 5 p.m.

Investigators said 39-year-old Nikolay Invanovich Avdeyev was riding his bicycle north on Turner Road when he was hit by a northbound 2004 Volkswagen Jetta.

Avdeyev was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was not injured and remained at the scene.

The road was closed in the area for hours.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salem Police Department Traffic Control Unit at 503-588-6171.

