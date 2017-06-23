Police: Drunken bicyclist hits car driven by suspended driver in - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Drunken bicyclist hits car driven by suspended driver in SE Portland

A bicyclist who was under the influence of alcohol was seriously injured after veering out of a bike lane and hitting a car driven by a suspended driver in southeast Portland, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the 2300 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday.

Abdikadir Ahmed Omar, 35, of Portland, was found suffering from traumatic injuries. He remained in the hospital Friday in serious condition.

Investigators said he was riding south on 122nd Avenue when he collided with a car.

The driver of the car, 33-year-old Nicolette Ivy Duffus of Portland, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said Omar was under the influence of alcohol and not wearing a bicycle helmet at the time of the crash.

Officers said he may be issued citations once the investigation is complete.

Duffus was cited on charges of driving while suspended, driving uninsured and failure to register a vehicle.

