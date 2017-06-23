Police prepared for thousands of naked bicyclists on Portland streets Saturday

Police are prepared for thousands of naked people to take to the streets of Portland on their bicycles Saturday night.

The World Naked Bike Ride is set to start at 9 p.m. at northeast Portland's Fernhill Park.

The annual event is designed to highlight the vulnerability of cyclists and decry the dependence on pollution-based transportation, according to the World Naked Bike Ride website.

The Portland Police Bureau will have officers dedicated to the event to ensure safety and provide assistance at intersections.

"There may be short traffic delays and drivers or non-participants are asked in advance for their patience," according to a statement from police.

Police also want to alert participants to the Portland city code on indecent exposure that states, "It is unlawful for any person to expose his or her genitalia while in a public place or place visible from a public place, if the public place is open or available to persons of the opposite sex."

The Portland Police Bureau reports that officers will be "exercising discretion" for the event as long as participants stay on the route with the rest of the riders.

People who "start early" and disrupt other neighborhood events not associated with the official ride may not receive the same leeway, according to police.

"At a bare minimum, the Portland Police Bureau recommends that riders at least wear a helmet and shoes to avoid any potential injuries. Bike lights are also highly recommended for riders as well as plenty of water or fluids," according to a bureau statement.

For information on the ride, go to pdxwnbr.org.

