Law enforcement agencies celebrate K9s on ‘Take Your Dog to Work Day’

Friday marked “National Take Your Dog to Work Day” and local authorities used the day as an occasion to recognize the dogs who have their own jobs.

Several Oregon law enforcement agencies tweeted out support for their K9 units. The Beaverton Police Twitter account joked how officers always bring their dogs to work.

We always take our dogs to work! (AB) #NationalTakeYourDogToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/NYFrNnTsv6 — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) June 23, 2017

#TakeYourDog #TYDTWD is just another happy day at the office for K9 Spencer! pic.twitter.com/YKXLII390G — MCSO (@MultCoSO) June 23, 2017

It's #NationalTakeYourDogToWorkDay today. K9s Dolce, Massa, Titan, Wally and Gio work with their #FBI handlers in various jobs everyday! pic.twitter.com/jpM2hIe1vA — FBI Portland (@FBIPortland) June 23, 2017

