Washington Co. deputies stop 93 cars, issue 65 tickets during enforcement operation

A traffic enforcement operation led to 93 traffic stop and 65 citations in Washington County on Thursday.

The multi-agency, one-day operation included the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police.

Deputies and troopers were focusing their efforts on speeding, with the goal of enhancing public safety on local highways.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office released their statistics from the operation Friday.

Of the 65 tickets issued, 60 were for speeding. Five additional tickets were given out for driving while suspended.

Two people were arrested, one had a warrant and the other faces the charge of felony driving while suspended.

Washington County deputies also conducted seven commercial truck inspections during the operation.

"Speed contributes to one third of all traffic-related crashes. Deputies remind drivers to slow down, wear seatbelts, move over and slow down for emergency vehicles, and drive free of distractions such as cell phones," according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

