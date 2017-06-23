Salvation Army opening cooling centers in response to heat wave

As temperatures climb Friday for the first day unbearably hot weekend, the Salvation Army is opening cooling centers around the metro to help people trying to beat the heat.

The Salvation Army building in Hillsboro will become a cooling station if the temperatures reach 94 degrees, and water will be provided through the day.

A Salvation Army Female Emergency Shelter, or SAFES, will be open at 2nd Avenue and Burnside in downtown Portland for women to come in and cool off, as well as grab a snack, a refill of water or charge their phone.

There will also be Salvation Army units ready to provide hot weather support in Clackamas County.

For more information on the cooling services being offered by the Salvation Army, visit SalvationArmyPortland.org.

