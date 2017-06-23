Forest Grove School District employee facing forgery, ID theft charges

A Forest Grove School District employee is facing charges of identity theft and fraud.

Police contacted administrators Thursday regarding suspicious financial activity conducted by Marisela Vasquez.

The information was reported to police by a local credit union and the district chose to press charges.

Vasquez was interviewed and arrested. She was immediately put on leave from her job as a district payroll specialist and her access was revoked to all district systems.

The district released a statement saying the crimes were "transacted against the district and its employees."

"The FGSD treats the management and safeguarding of district and staff resources with the highest priority and vigilance and will seek prosecution of any criminal activity to the fullest extent of the law," according to a district statement.

Administrators said there is no evidence of prior misconduct, but the district has launched an immediate review of all internal accounting procedures and protocols.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.