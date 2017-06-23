Cooling off in Vancouver’s Esther Short Park

People cooling off in the fountain at Vancouver's Esther Short Park Friday.

With a heat wave on the way for the Portland area, people are doing everything they can to stay cool, including families and event organizers at Vancouver’s Esther Short Park.

On Saturday, the Recycled Arts Festival kicks off in the park for its 12th year - right in the middle of temperatures expected to hit 100 or more.

Knowing that people may want to come earlier in the day to avoid the excessive heat, vendors will be open at 9 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Canopies, shaded areas and plenty of water will be available. While you’re encouraged to leave your pets at home, water bowls will be available for dogs as well.

“We’ve got ice water that we’re going to have readily available throughout the park so people can cool off, we’ve got extra tables and chairs to put under the trees,” said Sally Fisher, the coordinator of the Recycled Arts Festival.

While it will certainly be hot, it’s not the worst festival forecast she’s seen.

“It was 106 one year, so I don’t think we’re going to beat our record,” Fisher said laughing.

On the other side of the park, families and kids flocked to the water fountain to cool off Friday - including 10-year-old Evelyn Francis.

This is her favorite season.

“I just like the warmth and the coziness and you don’t need tons of blankets when you sleep,” Francis told Fox 12.

Her mother originally had other plans for this weekend, but when she saw just how hot it’s expected to be, she changed her mind.

“Initially I was going to can cherries in a hot kitchen without air conditioning and that was a terrible idea,” her mother, Laura Francis said. “We decided to change our minds and instead play this weekend and enjoy the water, I mean there’s so many wonderful places to go around here to play in the water.”

Ryan Traetow and his kids were finding solace under the shade of a large tree.

“We heard the heat was coming, so we thought we’d play in the water a little bit, and make sure we’ve got sunscreen on and staying hydrated,” he said.

Whatever your plans this weekend, remember the basics like water, sunscreen, hats and appropriate clothing.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.