New phone threat doesn’t stop Good in the Hood festival

The multicultural Good in the Hood festival went on as planned Friday evening.

“A lot of people dancing, a lot of people meeting and greeting each other, and I hope just having a good time,” Good in the Hood president Shawn Penney said.

“Despite the threat we had, everything is going to be alright,” he continued.

The Portland Police Bureau said just a few hours before the event, they investigated a threatening phone call to the Faubion School. Penney told FOX 12 the caller threatened to shoot people at the festival and was using racial slurs.

Police did make it clear the threat did not seem credible, adding that they believe the community is safe. Security at the event seconded that thought.

“This is going to be a very safe event, and we want to encourage everybody, you know, this is a very safe event to come to, everyone is going to come and have a great time this weekend,” Eric Hartmann said.

Earlier this month, a disturbing letter was sent to Penney’s office, laced with racial slurs and other violent threats.

Both threats made security a priority Friday night at Lillis Albina Park, as bags were checked and K-9s sniffed the perimeter. Police also had a close eye out. Festival-goers said they weren’t letting the threats overshadow the long-time event.

“I just want everyone to know that we are a great community,” Heather Baker said. “We are a woven community.”

“Come out and have a good time,” Penney invited. “We’re all one family, we’re all one human being, we come out and enjoy each other, no matter what color you are.”

The festival is expected to last through Saturday and Sunday.

