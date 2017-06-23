Parkrose MS students raise $14,000 for 2-year-old ‘Sparrow’ child

Students at Parkrose Middle School raised more than $14,000 this year for a little boy who is facing a tough health battle.

Ben Bobosky, 2, was adopted by Parkrose this year through a partnership with Sparrow Clubs.

All year long, students have been doing fundraisers and earning sponsorships to help pay for his medical costs, and Friday, a big check was presented to his family.

Little Ben was born prematurely, weighing only 3 pounds and 2 ounces when he came into this world. In his first year of life, he had three brain surgeries and is now at risk for seizures.

He’s also been diagnosed with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy. He can’t talk and can’t sit on his own, but he sure smiles a lot and won over everyone’s heart at Parkrose.

Becky Bobosky, Ben’s mother, told FOX 12 the financial support will help her son get weekly horse therapy and paid for a new seat for his wheelchair. Beyond the money, though, she said the emotional support has been overwhelming, too.

“That’s been wonderful. I can’t get enough of seeing how much the kids love Ben,” Bobosky said. “And hearing their sweet questions, it can be really hard to ask questions about somebody’s disability.”

Parkrose Middle School has adopted a different child through Sparrow Clubs every year for the last decade, and in that time they’ve raised $123,000.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.