Deadly construction-related accident shuts down road in Happy Valley area

A construction worker died Friday afternoon after he was struck by a dump truck experiencing mechanical problems, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the Happy Valley Police Department responded to the scene near the intersection of Southeast 132nd Avenue and Southeast Rose Meadow Drive at 4;12 p.m.

The deputies were joined by personnel from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the Clackamas Fire District and American Medical Response, and the medical staff pronounced to victim dead.

The initial investigation indicates that crews with Northwest Natural Gas were working on a leak in the area and had SE 132nd closed to traffic. The dump truck was on the scene to assist but experienced mechanical issues. As the driver was trying to move the truck from the scene, the 71-year-old flagger was hit.

Neither the truck driver nor the flagger was employed by Northwest Natural Gas.

As crews continued trying to fix the gas leak, the Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Team from the sheriff’s office responded to assist in the investigation. The county medical examiner also arrived and took custody of the body for further investigation.

The investigation into the crash is still open, but no arrests have been made at the time.

In May, a road construction worker was killed and two others were injured in a crash at a nearby work zone.

That crash occurred on Southeast 122nd Avenue between Sunnyside Road and Spring Mountain Drive.

