Man pleads guilty to public indecency involving kids at Portland community center

Jail booking photo and surveillance image of Jon McKinley Clark (Portland Police Bureau) Jail booking photo and surveillance image of Jon McKinley Clark (Portland Police Bureau)
A man arrested for acts of public indecency involving children at the East Portland Community Center was sentenced to two years probation.

Jon McKinley Clark, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts of public indecency Thursday.

He was arrested in May.

Investigators said he exposed himself to a 7-year-old child and a 10-year-old child in March and another 7-year-old child in April at the city-run center on the 700 block of Southeast 106th Avenue.

After pleading guilty, Clark was sentenced to 15 days in jail, with credit for the time already served, and two years of supervised probation.

According to the Multnomah County Jail website, he was scheduled to be released Saturday.

