Police: Attempted murder suspect arrested for shooting woman, child in Gresham

Police have arrested an attempted murder suspect accused of shooting a woman and her 9-year-old son multiple times in Gresham in May.

Nakiem Brown, 23, of Portland, was arrested Friday on charges including eight counts of attempted aggravated murder, as well as conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, first-degree assault, burglary and felon in possession of a firearm.

Emergency crews responded to the 1300 block of Northeast 183rd Avenue at 4:30 a.m. May 22.

Cherie Thompson, 29, and her son Lamar Horsley were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Their injuries were initially described as life-threatening.

Police said the shooting was not believed to be a random act of violence, but no other details were released by investigators, including what led to Brown's arrest.

Anyone with additional tips about this investigation is asked to call Gresham police at 503-618-2719.

Brown is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday.

