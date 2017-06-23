Officials advise safety as fireworks sales start in Oregon

The Fourth of July is just weeks away, and Friday was the first day for fireworks sales in Oregon.

More than 700 tents are now open across the state, only selling fireworks that are legal in Oregon, of course. Officials say anyone using the illegal fireworks is taking a dangerous and potentially expensive risk.

Members of Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue joined officials from the Bureau of Land Management and the State Fire Marshal's Office for fireworks demonstration Friday, and their main message was to keep it legal and to keep it safe.

Fireworks that are illegal in Oregon are any that shoot up into the air, explode or travel more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground. Anyone caught with them could get slapped with a $500 fine.

Officials also said adults should be the only ones to light fireworks and advised to keep a bucket of water nearby.

They also warned that each firework should only get one shot.

"Never re-light a firework. If there's a dud, soak it in water,” Mark Johnston with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said. “Don't touch it for 15-20 minutes prior to that, and make sure to dispose of your used fireworks and debris appropriately."

Safety official also said to keep in mind that if the fireworks can cause a fire, and the people using them might be on the hook for covering the costs of firefighting efforts.

