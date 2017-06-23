Volunteers clean memorial to MAX train stabbing victims - KPTV - FOX 12

Volunteers clean memorial to MAX train stabbing victims

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

It has been a month since the deadly stabbing on the MAX train, and Friday people went out to clean up the memorial site.

The Hollywood Boosters along with TriMet staff were on hand to clean up the Hollywood Transit Center.

They cleaned up the flowers and items that were left after the deadly attack back on May 26.

Police say Jeremy Christian stabbed three people, killing two of them after they stepped in to stop him from harassing two girls.

TriMet is working with the city to create a permanent memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.