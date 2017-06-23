Volunteers clean memorial to MAX train stabbing victims

It has been a month since the deadly stabbing on the MAX train, and Friday people went out to clean up the memorial site.

The Hollywood Boosters along with TriMet staff were on hand to clean up the Hollywood Transit Center.

They cleaned up the flowers and items that were left after the deadly attack back on May 26.

Police say Jeremy Christian stabbed three people, killing two of them after they stepped in to stop him from harassing two girls.

TriMet is working with the city to create a permanent memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center.

