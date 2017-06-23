Friends gather in support of woman hit in street outside bakery

The suspect in a hit and run is still being sought by authorities after hitting a young woman with a car and then taking off from the scene.

Erin Brenneman, 26 is in critical condition in the hospital, and now her friends are sharing more details about the young victim.

Brenneman was struck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday afternoon, not far from the bakery she manages in the Montavilla neighborhood. Police say she left on her lunch break and never came back.

A short time later, someone found her badly hurt, lying in the middle of 80th Avenue.

As police try to find the person who carelessly sped away, her coworkers at the Hungry Heart Bakery are banding together to show their friend and colleague support during this difficult time.

They even closed the bakery early Friday so that can be by Brenneman's side at the hospital.

“She is tough as nails I can't say enough good about her," friend Greg O’Connor said. "We know she is strong and she is really tough like I said. She is a real fighter and so we are just hoping for the best at this point.”

People who live near the crash site said they aren't sure how Brenneman was hit, but they often see people fly through a nearby stop sign that's covered by branches.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help cover Brenneman’s medical expenses.and her family released a statement on her condition late Friday.

"Erin sustained a very serious brain injury. She remains in critical, but stable, condition. We are grateful for the outpouring of community support & for the medical professionals managing her care. If anyone has any information at all about the accident, we urge you to contact the police."

