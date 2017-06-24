Oregon coast provides some relief from heat wave hitting Portland metro

People without central air may consider getting out of town during Portland’s weekend heat wave to take advantage of Mother Nature’s air conditioning on the Oregon coast.

When it’s hot in the Rose City, Seaside is a popular spot with people migrating west to escape the heat, and Saturday should be no exception with Seaside’s temperature forecast to top put at 85 degrees, about 15 degrees cooler than Portland.

Tiara Loville from Happy Valley decided to head west with her family, including her 14-month old son, becoming weekend tourists and taking in the sights around Seaside.

“(It’s) just too hot out at home for the baby. I love the heat, but he can’t handle it with his skin right now,” she explained.

MORE: Air conditioning repair crews racing to get people ready for heat wave

Hundreds of other people had the same idea, and Teri Carpenter at the U-Street Pub was ready to feed them. Every time it’s really hot in Portland, Carpenter knows her register will be ringing.

“Since it only rained for the last, oh, eight months, this is one of the first nice weekends we’ve had, so I think it’s going to be pretty busy,” she said.

MORE: Cooling off in Vancouver’s Esther Short Park

There are still a few ocean-view rooms left at the Seashore Inn, where managers are bracing for a big rush.

“Oh, it’s going to be crazy, yeah,” Anne Romine said. “People are going to get off work and be like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be nicer than here.’”

An ocean-view room at the Seashore will cost around $250, and the folks at the Shilo Inn told FOX 12 they have a few rooms left, too.

The “No Vacancy” signs are starting to light up though, but after the winter Portlanders had, some say they should embrace the heat.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.