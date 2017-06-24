Two Winterhawks picked in first round of NHL draft

Two Portland Winterhawks players were selected in the first round of the NHL draft Friday.

As the sixth overall pick, Winterhawks forward Cody Glass became the first ever draft selection for the Vegas Golden Knights, a new expansion team in the league.

With the first pick in the history of the Golden Knights, we are proud to select center Cody Glass from the Portland Winterhawks. pic.twitter.com/bJXMWiBMFg — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 23, 2017

During the 2016-2017 season, Glass recorded 94 points in 69 games for the Winterhawks and was a first-team All-Star for the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference.

The Chicago Blackhawks selected Winterhawks defenseman Henri Jokiharju as the 29th pick.

The #Blackhawks first choice looks pretty comfortable in that (Winter) Hawks sweater. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/KBBSecRR2I — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 24, 2017

Jokiharju was the WHL’s leading rookie defensive scorer with 48 points last season. He was the 12th Winterhawks player picked by Chicago, the most of any NFL franchise.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft. For Cody and Henri, as well as their families and our organization this has been a very exciting day,” Winterhawks Vice President, General Manager and Head Coach Mike Johnston said. “We’re tremendously proud of both of them, and the Golden Knights and Blackhawks will be getting not only a quality hockey players, but fantastic young men as well.”

The NHL draft continues Saturday and several other Winterhawks could be selected.

