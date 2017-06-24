Portland gets ready for weekend heat wave - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland gets ready for weekend heat wave

The National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory in effect for most of Western Oregon starting at 12 p.m. Saturday, extending through Sunday.

Because temperatures could hit nearly 100 degrees, there are several cooling centers available.

TriMet says buses and MAX lines may experience delays due to the hot weather.

Emergency agencies also recommend participating in activities that will keep you cool, such as going to a movie theater, shopping at the mall or cooling off at a pool or beach.

For anyone going outside, safety officials suggest using sunscreen and drinking plenty of fluids, while avoiding alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks.

It's also a good idea to check on older people or people with disabilities in the community who may be struggling in the heat. 

