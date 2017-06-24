Portland gets ready for weekend heat wave

The National Weather Service has a Heat Advisory in effect for most of Western Oregon starting at 12 p.m. Saturday, extending through Sunday.

Because temperatures could hit nearly 100 degrees, there are several cooling centers available.

Multnomah County offers an interactive map of public cooling locations around the county.

For a list of Clackamas County cooling centers, go to Clackamas.us.

For a list of Washington County cooling centers, go to Co.Washington.Or.Us.

Clark County has a list of cooling centers at cresa911.org.

TriMet says buses and MAX lines may experience delays due to the hot weather.

Reminder: Buses and MAX may experience delays due to the hot weather this weekend. Plan ahead and carry water! — TriMet (@trimet) June 24, 2017

Emergency agencies also recommend participating in activities that will keep you cool, such as going to a movie theater, shopping at the mall or cooling off at a pool or beach.

For anyone going outside, safety officials suggest using sunscreen and drinking plenty of fluids, while avoiding alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks.

It's also a good idea to check on older people or people with disabilities in the community who may be struggling in the heat.

For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android.

You can also check out the Fox 12 Weather Blog here.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.