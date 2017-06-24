Washington Co. deputies arrest 12 drivers for DUII Friday

Washington County Deputies said they arrested a dozen DUII drivers Friday night.

Two drivers and one passenger were arrested after two rollover crashes in western Washington County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just after midnight, deputies were dispatched to Northwest Cornelius Pass Road and Northwest Old Cornelius Pass Road on a reported rollover crash.

Deputies said a passenger of a Dodge SUV jerked the steering wheel to avoid hitting a deer. The passenger was worried that the driver had not seen it.

According to deputies, that caused the driver to lose control of the car and hurt a third passenger in the car. No deer was hurt.

The driver, Jared Sabin, 25, of Portland was arrested for DUII. His blood-alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit, according to Washington County Deputies.

Deputies said the passenger, 24-year-old Emmylea Williams, also of Portland, was arrested for Reckless Endangering.

Just after 12:15 a.m., deputies were called to the 32000 block of Southwest Johnson School Road on another rollover crash. Deputies said they found a late-model Subaru on its side.

Washington County Deputies said excessive speed and alcohol played a role in this crash.

The 22-year-old driver, Dean Cockeram, of Forest Grove, was transported to a metro-area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. He was later cited for DUII, Reckless Driving, and Criminal Mischief.

In addition to these incidents, deputies arrested another ten drivers for DUII on the first Friday night of Summer.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office partners with the Oregon Department of Transportation to provide extra deputies dedicated to DUII enforcement on county roadways.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.