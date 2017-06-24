OSU Beavers lose to LSU Tigers, ending CWS run

Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman leaps to catch a foul ball hit by LSU's Cole Freeman (8) for an out in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The top-seeded Oregon State men’s baseball team will head home to Corvallis, falling short of an appearance in the College World Series Finals after losing to Louisiana State University.

The third CWS match up between OSU and LSU Saturday in Omaha was a game dominated by the Tigers.

The big blast. A two-out, 3-run homer by LSU's Michael Papierski off Fehmel and the Tigers tag a 3-0 lead in the 2nd. — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) June 24, 2017

LSU's Michael Papierski became the first player to homer twice in a CWS game since TCU's Bryan Holaday in 2010. The Tigers kept hitting their players home throughout the game.

Yeskie makes a trip to the mound as Duplantis singles home another run, just past the out reached glove of Madrigal. 4-0 LSU in the 3rd. — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) June 24, 2017

Bombs away. Beau Jordan takes Drew Rasmussen deep to the Tiger pen. 6-0 LSU. — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) June 24, 2017

The Beavers were able to get one point on the board in the top of the 8th inning, avoiding a blowout.

Home run Michael Gretler!



It's a solo shot and brings us back one, now trailing 6-1. — Oregon St. Baseball (@BeaverBaseball) June 24, 2017

Michael Gretler's run for the Beavers was his fifth of the year.

In the top of the 9th inning, the Beavers left two players on base before falling to the Tigers.

The final score was 6-1 LSU. Because of the loss, the Beavers fell short of advancing to the College World Series final round.

The Beavers finished the season 56-6 with a .903 winning percentage - the best since Texas' mark of .908 in 1982 and the best single season of Oregon State baseball ever.

As the winner of Saturday’s game, LSU moves on to the best-of-three finals beginning Monday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.