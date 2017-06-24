OSU Beavers lose to LSU Tigers, ending CWS run - KPTV - FOX 12

OSU Beavers lose to LSU Tigers, ending CWS run

By Meagan Cuthill
By The Associated Press
Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman leaps to catch a foul ball hit by LSU's Cole Freeman (8) for an out in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman leaps to catch a foul ball hit by LSU's Cole Freeman (8) for an out in the first inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
OMAHA, NE (KPTV) -

The top-seeded Oregon State men’s baseball team will head home to Corvallis, falling short of an appearance in the College World Series Finals after losing to Louisiana State University.

The third CWS match up between OSU and LSU Saturday in Omaha was a game dominated by the Tigers.

LSU's Michael Papierski became the first player to homer twice in a CWS game since TCU's Bryan Holaday in 2010. The Tigers kept hitting their players home throughout the game. 

The Beavers were able to get one point on the board in the top of the 8th inning, avoiding a blowout.

Michael Gretler's run for the Beavers was his fifth of the year. 

In the top of the 9th inning, the Beavers left two players on base before falling to the Tigers.

The final score was 6-1 LSU. Because of the loss, the Beavers fell short of advancing to the College World Series final round.

The Beavers finished the season 56-6 with a .903 winning percentage - the best since Texas' mark of .908 in 1982 and the best single season of Oregon State baseball ever.

As the winner of Saturday’s game, LSU moves on to the best-of-three finals beginning Monday.

