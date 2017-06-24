Deputies rescue two rafters in the water at McIver State Park - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies rescue two rafters in the water at McIver State Park

Posted: Updated:
Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (KPTV file image) Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (KPTV file image)
ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office rescued two rafters who went into the water at McIver State Park Saturday evening.

The two rafters were reported missing at 6:18 p.m. Deputies said that the two had been missing for 20 minutes before anyone contacted authorities.

Search crews and dive teams responded to the scene to assist in the rescue effort.

Just after 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office that one of the missing rafters had been located. About 15 minutes later they reported that the second rafter was also safe.

