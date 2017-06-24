Crews battle logging debris fire off Hillsboro Highway

Crews spent Saturday afternoon fighting a logging debris fire in a ravine near Hillsboro Highway near Newberg.

The blaze grew to three alarms due to the wind, eventually growing to consume 15 acres.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue officials noted this type of fire is particularly difficult to fight since the heat travels up to where crews are located, igniting more vegetation along the way.

The heat and dry vegetation played a factor in the fire, and crews were also challenged by not having any hydrants in the area.

There were no injuries, and 15 crews assisted on the response, rotating in and out to avoid heat exhaustion.

Fire on SW Hillsboro Hwy. mostly contained. Crews are moping up the fire and the road will be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/CYPAzubsnW — TVF&R (@TVFR) June 25, 2017

There were no structures or homes damaged. The fire has shut down traffic in both directions since around 4 p.m., but crews expected to open one lane of traffic around 9 p.m.

