Many head to area rivers as Portland heat wave arrives

Saturday temperatures rocketed to the upper 90s across the Oregon and southwest Washington, and some areas even saw their first triple-digit temperatures of 2017.

The Willamette River was packed in downtown Portland with boaters, swimmers and sunbathers.

Jason Devries was out on the river with his wife trying out new paddle boards in an attempt to stay cool.

“With the winter we’ve had, we’ll take it. It’s hot but we have earned it for this summer,” he said. “We just want to get on the water and cool off a little bit and get some exercise at the same time.”

The Sandy River near Troutdale was packed as well. Enrique Tellez told FOX 12 he and his family arrived around noon to stake out a spot on the river bank to enjoy the sun and BBQ.

“We have chicken legs, hot dogs, corn,” Tellez said. “It has been a while. We have been dealing with, like, nine straight months of cold, so it is really nice to have the sun out for once.”

MORE: Hydration awareness key during excessive heat

For those who couldn’t make it to the river, cooling centers were opened up across the metro area.

“They opened these cooling centers to make sure that people have an opportunity to watch movies, stay cool,” volunteer Clarence Harper Jr. said.

Harper Jr. was volunteering Saturday at the cooling center at the Hollywood Senior Center. He said the centers have been perfect for those who may be vulnerable in the heat and need a spot to stay cool for a few hours.

MORE: Where to keep cool as heat wave hits Portland

Volunteers said the shelters will be open on Sunday as well as temperatures are expected to rise again.

For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.