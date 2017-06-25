Guide Dogs for the Blind welcomes 3 new puppies

It was a big day at Hair of the Dog Brewing Company in Portland Saturday as Guide Dogs for the Blind welcomed a new set of puppies.

Three 8-week-old puppies met their new "raisers,” the people who have been assigned to raise the puppies

It is an important role, and they will care and train the dog for a year before it is placed with a person in need.

Jake Koch was at the event and said having a guide dog has helped him live his life with confidence and dignity.

“I couldn't do what I do without my guide dog. They are an extension of me in some ways, they are kind of an extension of my personality, but they are there to assist me,” he said. “They are a copilot, they are a travel assistant, they are there to ensure my safety as well as their own, and you're never alone when you're with a guide dog.”

Guide Dogs for the Blind is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. For more information, head to GuideDogs.com.

