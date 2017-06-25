Search continues Salem boy last seen swimming in Willamette River

It's been more than 24 hours since an 11-year old boy in Salem went underwater in the Willamette River and never resurfaced, and Saturday all eyes were back on the water at Wallace Marine Park.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they are using many resources to find Nehemiah Wilson, who became distressed while swimming Friday afternoon.

Aircraft, drones, and a helicopter from the National Guard flew over the river as search and rescue scuba divers also continued the search Saturday, which will resume Sunday.

Crews say this case serves as an important reminder to always wear a life-jacket in the rivers, and warn swimmers to remember that water levels are high, currents are strong and the water temperatures are very cold in rivers right now.

