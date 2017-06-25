Crews fight duplex fire in Beaverton

Crews with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a duplex fire in Beaverton just before noon Sunday.

Firefighters from Stations 66 and 67 arrived at the residence in the 5900 block of Menlo Drive and were able to quickly put out the bulk of the fire. They also conducted a search of the home and made sure everyone was out of the residence.

The efforts by the fire crews kept most of the fire from spreading to the adjacent unit, though there was some damage in the shared attic space.

Firefighters stayed at the scene for more than an hour helping with salvage and cleanup while also checking for hot spots. An investigator with TVF&R came to the scene to interview witnesses and examine materials in order to determine the source of the fire.

The Red Cross also responded to the scene to help the family that was displaced by the fire, and investigators said there was no estimate yet on damage costs.

