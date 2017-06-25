Deputies: Motorcyclist in crash near Forest Grove had blood-alco - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Motorcyclist in crash near Forest Grove had blood-alcohol 3 times legal limit

By The Associated Press
By FOX 12 Staff
(courtesy Washington Co. Sheriff's Office) (courtesy Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)
FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV/AP) -

A motorcyclist's blood-alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit when he crashed outside Forest Grove.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Samuel Zumwalt of Hillsboro crashed about 12:20 a.m. Sunday on B Street north of Southwest Stringtown Road.

Deputies said speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. He was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Deputies were assisted by Forest Grove Police and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue at the scene.

Deputies were busy this weekend with impaired drivers. Deputy Chris Gilderson of the Traffic Safety Unit made six DUII arrests in two nights.

